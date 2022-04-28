Rollins, Inc. (ROL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 10th

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

