ROCKI (ROCKI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $547,757.00

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, ROCKI has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $831,911.19 and $547,757.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.24 or 0.07278144 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055096 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars.

