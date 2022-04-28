Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.52

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 33013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 221,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

