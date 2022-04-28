Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($93.04) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,700 ($85.39) to GBX 6,500 ($82.84) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($73.67) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($77.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,822.31 ($74.21).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,675 ($72.33) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,840.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,269.57. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.49) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £91.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($70.02), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($734,190.54).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

