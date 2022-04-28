Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in April

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 64,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,510. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTMVY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.05) to GBX 740 ($9.43) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.41) to GBX 650 ($8.28) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $695.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

