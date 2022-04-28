Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in April

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 64,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,510. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.
Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
