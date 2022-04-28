Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives €125.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €125.50 ($134.95).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHM. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($130.11) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ETR:RHM opened at €215.00 ($231.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €171.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($82.02) and a fifty-two week high of €222.00 ($238.71).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

