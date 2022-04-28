RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total transaction of $44,110.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RH stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.51. The stock had a trading volume of 995,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.44 and its 200 day moving average is $479.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in RH by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RH by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

