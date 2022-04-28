RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total transaction of $44,110.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RH stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.51. The stock had a trading volume of 995,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.44 and its 200 day moving average is $479.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in RH by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RH by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.