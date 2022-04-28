Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $80.41 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

