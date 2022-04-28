Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Cap of $374.72 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003923 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $374.72 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 242,706,716 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

