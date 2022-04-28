Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $61,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after buying an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $189.24 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.63.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

