Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading Down 8.8%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.46. 214,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 171,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 498.78% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.