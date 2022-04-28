Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.25 May 22 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a may 22 dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 181.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

NYSE O opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,008,000 after buying an additional 424,994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,806 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 201,844 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 255,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

