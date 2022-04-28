Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $12.50 on Monday. Realogy has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

