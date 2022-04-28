Raymond James Raises SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $65.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of SM opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 698.14 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

