Raymond James Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $40.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

