Raymond James Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $25.50

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.50 to $25.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.91.

GPK stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

