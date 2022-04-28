Raymond James Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $52.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 4.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 159.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,459,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 897,705 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

