Raymond James Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $75.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.39.

APA stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

