Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $54,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

PEG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,164. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

