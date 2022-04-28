Raymond James & Associates Purchases 21,142 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of U.S. Bancorp worth $181,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of USB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 62,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

