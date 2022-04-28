Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%.

Shares of RNDB stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

