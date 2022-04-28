QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 523.5% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

