QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

