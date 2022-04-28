Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.05.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $279.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.84 and its 200 day moving average is $294.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

