Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of PMO opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.