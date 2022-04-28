PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,997. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PTC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PTC by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in PTC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 169,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.