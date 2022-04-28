PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $97.62 on Thursday. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PTC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.