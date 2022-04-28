PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $$11.31 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

