Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.21

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.
Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.
