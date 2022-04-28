Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Down 1%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 10,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 24,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
