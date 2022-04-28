Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Down 1%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 10,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 24,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 366,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 278,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

