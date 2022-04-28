Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,268. The company has a market cap of $966.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after buying an additional 459,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

