PPL (NYSE:PPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

PPL stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

