PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Tops $1.12 Million

PotCoin (POT) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,982.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,642.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.44 or 0.07321535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00257726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.13 or 0.00774753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00078104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00574690 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00374230 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,511,374 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

