Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.38.

Polaris stock opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

