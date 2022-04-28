Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE ABR opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 327,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.2% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 109,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 40,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

