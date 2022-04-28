Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.15.

Shares of PXD opened at $231.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

