Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will report $363.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $373.30 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $331.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

PNFP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 369,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,988 shares of company stock worth $1,657,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,295,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,790,000 after buying an additional 229,517 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,729,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

