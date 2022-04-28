Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
