Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Pharming Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

