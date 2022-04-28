Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 25.8% This Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $68.71 million and $560,365.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,140.66 or 1.00041085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00055186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00181876 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.