Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.56-$0.63 EPS.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 80,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.22%.

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

