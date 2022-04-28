Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 78,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,903 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $25.03.

Several research firms recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

