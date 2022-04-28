PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.81-$3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.2-$28.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.26 billion.PayPal also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,559,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

