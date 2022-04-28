PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr to $6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.09 billion.PayPal also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.81-$3.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,559,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

