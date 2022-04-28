PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.33.

PYPL opened at $82.61 on Friday. PayPal has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

