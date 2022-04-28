PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 24,559,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

