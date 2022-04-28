Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Down 6.7%

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 111,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 67,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.18.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

