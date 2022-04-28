Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Down 6.7%

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 111,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 67,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.18.
Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)
