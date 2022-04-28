Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

