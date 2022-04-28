Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,343 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 335,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,141. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

