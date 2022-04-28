PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 1st

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,547,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

