PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 1st

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56.
PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,547,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
