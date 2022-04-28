O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $32.35-$32.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $33.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.35 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $713.29. The stock had a trading volume of 613,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,318. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $723.75.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,831.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

